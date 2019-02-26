North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Vietnam for a summit with US President Donald Trump later this week.

Mr Kim's green and yellow train pulled into Dong Dang station, where he will disembark and travel the remaining journey to Hanoi by car.

The second US-North Korea summit follows a historic first round of talks last year in Singapore.

Ceremonial guards and flag waving crowds lined a red carpet laid out for him at the station.

Mr Kim paused in front of the crowds for a brief moment, sticking his hand out to wave.

He is thought to be travelling with his sister Kim Yo-jong and one of his key negotiators, former General Kim Yong-chol.

This is Mr Kim's first visit to Vietnam. Mr Trump is scheduled to arrive later on Tuesday.