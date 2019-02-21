Image copyright Reuters Image caption The blaze broke out in residential building also used as a chemical warehouse

A fire in the old town of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka has killed at least 60 people.

The blaze broke out Wednesday evening in a residential building partly used as a chemical warehouse.

According to local media, the fire also spread to nearby buildings.

Authorities have told the BBC on Thursday morning that the death toll stood at 60 but that the fire had been brought under control.

The fire might have originated from a gas cylinder before quickly spreading through a building where chemicals were stored, the country's fire service chief Ali Ahmed told AFP.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Fire fighters managed to get the blaze under control

The blaze raced through four adjoining buildings, which were also used as chemical warehouses, he said.

"There was a traffic jam when the fire broke out. It spread so quickly that people could not escape."

The centuries-old Chawkbazar area of Dhaka characteristically has very narrow streets and residential buildings only inches apart.

Victims also included people outside the buildings, some guests at a restaurant and members of a bridal party, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ibrahim Khan told AFP.

Many of the victims were trapped in the buildings, according to reports, unable to escape the flames.