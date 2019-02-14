Image copyright Mandaluyong Police/Facebook Image caption Photos of Ms Zhang at a train station in Manila later went viral

A Chinese student who threw a cup of soybean pudding at a police officer has been charged with direct assault, disobedience and unjust vexation.

Zhang Jiale was at a train station in Manila when she was stopped and told she had to finish her dessert before she could enter the station.

She responded by throwing the pudding at the officer and was later detained.

Ms Zhang could face deportation and eventual blacklisting from the Philippines.

'I was in a bad mood'

The incident took place on 9 February at the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) in the Philippines' capital of Manila.

The 23-year-old is currently a fashion design student in the Philippines.

According to local media outlets, she was stopped by police officer William Cristobal from going onto the MRT station in Manila as she was holding a cup of "taho" - a local dessert of soybean pudding.

Bottled drinks, water and liquid substances are banned from MRT stations in Manila.

Mr Cristobal told her she would have to finish her dessert or throw it away before she would be allowed to enter the platform.

She instead threw the taho at him and turned around to leave, but was stopped by security personnel, reports news outlet the Inquirer.

Image copyright Mandaluyong Police/Facebook Image caption Mr Cristobal had a cup of taho thrown at him

Ms Zhang was later charged by the Mandaluyong City prosecutor's office for direct assault, disobedience to an agent of a person in authority and unjust vexation.

The Mandaluyong City Police told the BBC that they were unable to comment on what punishment Ms Zhang would face if found guilty.

She posted bail but was later detained again by the Bureau of Immigration on a separate charge of violating immigration laws. She now remains in detention in Manila.

Image copyright Mandaluyong Police/Facebook Image caption Ms Zhang was later brought in by Mandaluyong police

"Zhang has already been charged as an undesirable alien for posing as a risk to public interest," said BI Spokesperson Dana Krizia Sandoval in a statement.

"The incident showed her disrespect towards persons of authority which in turn shows her disrespect to the country."

Ms Sandoval said Zhang may face deportation and eventually be blacklisted from the country altogether, adding that the court case would run "independent" from her immigration case.

"If found deportable, we will wait for the resolution of her court case before implementing the deportation."

Ms Zhang has since apologised for her behaviour.

"I was in a bad mood and I was not able to control my emotions. I really admit the mistake I made," she said in an interview with GMA News.

"I'm really, really sorry. I really ask if it's possible to have another chance... I really like the Philippines...[and] love Filipinos."