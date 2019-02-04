More than a billion people across the world have begun celebrating Chinese New Year and the welcome of the Year of the Pig, which starts on 5 February.
In anticipation, millions of Chinese people have taken part in the largest annual human migration to their hometowns.
Also known as the Spring Festival, the Lunar New Year is celebrated in countries across Asia.
Fireworks, special clothes, red lanterns and lots of food will mark the occasion to welcome the Year of the Pig.
One of the 12 animal zodiac signs related to the Chinese New Year, the pig is believed to be a symbol of optimism, enthusiasm and being hardworking.
All pictures subject to copyright.