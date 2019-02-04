Asia

In pictures: Lunar New Year welcomes the year of the pig

  • 4 February 2019
A woman puts money inside the belly bottom of a performer in pig costume during a performance to celebrate the Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, in Chinatown Image copyright EPA
Image caption In Bangkok, performers dressed up as pigs to celebrate the Lunar New Year

More than a billion people across the world have begun celebrating Chinese New Year and the welcome of the Year of the Pig, which starts on 5 February.

In anticipation, millions of Chinese people have taken part in the largest annual human migration to their hometowns.

Also known as the Spring Festival, the Lunar New Year is celebrated in countries across Asia.

Fireworks, special clothes, red lanterns and lots of food will mark the occasion to welcome the Year of the Pig.

One of the 12 animal zodiac signs related to the Chinese New Year, the pig is believed to be a symbol of optimism, enthusiasm and being hardworking.

Children in animal hats pose in front of a pig giant pig installation ahead of the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption The pig will feature heavily in this year's festivities, much like this giant pig installation in Hong Kong
A man waves to children as he dives ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Seaworld Marine Park in Jakarta, Indonesia Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A diver at Seaworld Marine Park in Jakarta waves to children on the eve of the Spring Festival
Spectators take photos of fireworks as they explode behind the Sydney Opera House as it glows red as part of celebrations for Chinese Lunar New Year of the pig, in Sydney Image copyright EPA
Image caption Buildings like the Sydney Opera House were lit up with red lights to celebrate the entry of the new year
Chinese performers dressed in traditional costumes attend a rehearsal of a re-enactment of a Qing dynasty (1636-1912) imperial sacrifice ritual to worship the Earth, on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year Image copyright EPA
Image caption Chinese performers rehearse a re-enactment of a Qing dynasty (1636-1912) imperial sacrifice ritual to worship the Earth
Children perform a lion dance routine with an improvised lion head made from cardboard for pedestrians in the Chinatown district of Manila Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption Meanwhile in Manila, children perform the "Liong", also known as the Dragon dance, with improvised props
A group of dancers perform "Lion", or dragon dance, during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at a temple in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia Image copyright EPA
Image caption In Indonesia's Bali, dancers perform the "Liong" at a temple
A tourist takes photos inside an installation entitled "A golden year" by Dog and Pony of Los Angeles, erected as part Lunar New Year festivities, at a shopping arcade in Hong Kong on February 4 Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption This US installation called "a golden year" has been erected in a Hong Kong shopping arcade
Worshippers burn incense in prayer at a temple to celebrate the Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, in Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand Image copyright EPA
Image caption Alongside festivities, worshippers gathered at temples, like this one in Bangkok's Chinatown

