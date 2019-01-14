Image copyright Facebook Image caption The stowaway was filmed by a business class passenger last week

A feathery passenger was discovered 12 hours into a 14-hour flight between Singapore and London.

The stowaway, a mynah bird, appeared in the business class section of a Singapore Airlines flight last Monday.

An airline spokesman confirmed the incident a week later, and said the bird was eventually caught.

In a Facebook video, it can be seen making itself comfortable on top of a headrest before a flight attendant makes a failed attempted to grab it.

"It was subsequently caught by cabin crew with the assistance of some of the passengers," the spokesman told the Strait Times newspaper.

The bird, which is native to southern Asia, was then handed over to animal quarantine authorities at London's Heathrow airport.

It is still unclear how it made it into the main cabin while at Singapore's Changi Airport, or where it was hiding for the first 12 hours of the flight.