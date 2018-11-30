Image copyright TCFFC Image caption Some Indian-Americans have complained that the Simpsons character is racist

An Argentine news channel has come under fire for displaying an image of the Simpsons character Apu as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Buenos Aires.

Cronica TV used the headline "Apu arrives" as the Indian PM's plane touched down for the G20 summit.

Some say the portrayal of the Indian shopkeeper is racist.

Social media users responded angrily to the use of the image.

Apu Nahasapeemapetilon has been part of the animation series since 1990 and is voiced by Hank Azaria, a white actor, who puts on a heavy Indian accent.

Indian-American comic Hari Kondabolu made a documentary about the character in 2017, arguing that Apu was founded on racial stereotypes.

Mr Kondabolu told the BBC at the time that the character was problematic because he is defined by his job and how many children he has in his arranged marriage. Others defended the show and said all its characters were stereotypes.

In response to Cronica's use of the character Mr Kondabolu tweeted: "This couldn't be true, right?"

Others pointed out that the comparison was disrespectful to a foreign leader.

Skip Twitter post by @JayantBhushan1 This is unacceptable. He is our PM and must be respected on international dais like other dignitaries... — JaYanT BhusHaN® (@JayantBhushan1) November 30, 2018 Report

Mr Modi's arrival at the G20 was not the only one to stir up social media controversy.

When French President Emmanuel Macron arrived on Thursday he was greeted by an empty runway, as the Argentine delegation had not arrived on time to meet him.