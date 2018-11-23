Asia

Karachi attack: Two dead in attack on Chinese consulate

  • 23 November 2018
Paramilitary forces and policeman take cover behind a wall during an attack on the Chinese embassy, where blasts and shots are heard, in Karachi, Pakistan November 23, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Paramilitary forces and policeman take cover behind a wall near the Chinese embassy

Two policemen have been killed and a security guard injured in an armed attack on the Chinese consulate in the Pakistani coastal city of Karachi.

Gunshots was heard at about 09:30 local time (04:30 GMT) outside the consulate in the upmarket Clifton area, police said.

Four gunmen tried to enter the consulate but were stopped by security guards at a checkpoint, reports said.

There is a heavy police presence in the area which has been cordoned off.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a blast, and local TV channels have broadcast images of a plume of smoke.

A separatist group from the province of Balochistan has said it carried out the attack.

China, which neighbours Pakistan, is a close ally and the country's main benefactor, investing huge amount of money in infrastructure projects.

