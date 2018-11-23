Image copyright Reuters Image caption Paramilitary forces and policeman take cover behind a wall near the Chinese embassy

Two policemen have been killed and a security guard injured in an armed attack on the Chinese consulate in the Pakistani coastal city of Karachi.

Gunshots was heard at about 09:30 local time (04:30 GMT) outside the consulate in the upmarket Clifton area, police said.

Four gunmen tried to enter the consulate but were stopped by security guards at a checkpoint, reports said.

There is a heavy police presence in the area which has been cordoned off.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a blast, and local TV channels have broadcast images of a plume of smoke.

A separatist group from the province of Balochistan has said it carried out the attack.

China, which neighbours Pakistan, is a close ally and the country's main benefactor, investing huge amount of money in infrastructure projects.