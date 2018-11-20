At least 40 people have been killed in an explosion near a wedding hall in the Afghan capital, Kabul, the health ministry says.

At least 60 people are reported to have been injured in the explosion at the Uranus hall in PD15 district and are being taken to hospital in ambulances.

A government spokesman said initial reports suggested a suicide bomber.

Both the Taliban and the Islamic State group have carried out regular bomb attacks in Afghanistan.

The death toll from the latest explosion is one of the worst in the capital for months.

Health ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh said clerics had been meeting at an Ulema Council gathering to mark the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad when the explosion took place.

The Islamic State group said it was behind two attacks in Kabul in August that killed dozens of people.

Dozens were also killed across the country as voters cast ballots in the nation's parliamentary elections in October.