A Pakistani Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy after eight years on death row has been freed from prison, her lawyer has told the BBC.

Saif ul Malook told AFP that Asia Bibi was "on a plane but no one knows where she is landing".

Her acquittal sparked protests from Islamists and the government agreed to bar her from leaving the country.

Her husband has said they are in great danger in Pakistan and pleaded for asylum in the UK, US or Canada.

A prison official told AFP that the order to release her had been sent to the prison in the city of Multan, where she was being held.

Asia Bibi, also known as Asia Noreen, was convicted in 2010 of insulting the Prophet Muhammad during a row with neighbours.

Several countries have offered her asylum.

However, the Pakistani government had said it would start legal proceedings to prevent her going abroad.

Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudry has told the BBC that security has been "beefed up" to protect Asia Bibi and insisted that her life was not in danger.

What was Asia Bibi accused of?

The trial stems from an argument Asia Bibi had with a group of women in June 2009.

They were harvesting fruit when a row broke out about a bucket of water. The women said that because she had used a cup, they could no longer touch it, as her faith had made it unclean.

Prosecutors alleged that in the row which followed, the women said Asia Bibi should convert to Islam and that she made offensive comments about the Prophet Muhammad in response.

She was later beaten up at her home, during which her accusers say she confessed to blasphemy. She was arrested after a police investigation.

Acquitting her, the Supreme Court said that the case was based on unreliable evidence and her confession was delivered in front of a crowd "threatening to kill her".

Why is this case so divisive?

Islam is Pakistan's national religion and underpins its legal system. Public support for the strict blasphemy laws is strong.

Hard-line politicians have often backed severe punishments, partly as a way of shoring up their support base.

But critics say the laws have often been used to exact revenge after personal disputes, and that convictions are based on thin evidence.

The vast majority of those convicted are Muslims or members of the Ahmadi community, but since the 1990s scores of Christians have been convicted. They make up just 1.6% of the population.

The Christian community has been targeted by numerous attacks in recent years, leaving many feeling vulnerable to a climate of intolerance.

Since 1990, at least 65 people have reportedly been killed in Pakistan over claims of blasphemy.