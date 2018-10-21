Image copyright BEING CHUNG CHOU/via REUTERS Image caption Several train carriages were photographed on their sides, off the tracks

At least 17 people have been killed and dozens more hurt after a passenger train derailed in Yilan County in Taiwan, government authorities say.

Photographs from the scene show several train carriages lying on their side on railway tracks.

The incident reportedly happened at about 16:50 local time (08:50 GMT).

Train authorities say at least 80 people have been injured and local media report that 310 people were travelling on board at the time.

