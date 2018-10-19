Image copyright AFP Image caption Gen Raziq was a powerful opponent of the Taliban

Parliamentary elections in the Afghan province of Kandahar have been delayed by a week after the assassination of a powerful local police chief.

Gen Abdul Raziq was shot dead by a rogue bodyguard on Thursday.

The Taliban claimed the attack, which came after a high-level security meeting. US commander Gen Scott Miller narrowly escaped unhurt.

The local intelligence head was also killed and the governor was critically injured. Three Americans were hurt.

A spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani said that voting in the province would be delayed by a week in line with the wishes of the people.

Elections are due to be held across most of the rest of Afghanistan on Saturday.

The Taliban have urged voters to boycott the poll.