Image copyright EPA Image caption The typhoon first hit the southern island of Okinawa, where 40 people were injured

A powerful typhoon is battering Japan, causing widespread travel disruption.

Typhoon Trami made landfall on Sunday at 20:00 local time (11:00 GMT) near the western city of Osaka, with gusts of up to 216 km/h (134 mph).

Many flights and trains services were cancelled as the storm moved eastward. More than 750,000 homes lost power.

At least 84 people suffered minor injuries. The typhoon comes less than a month after the country's strongest storm in 25 years hit western Japan.

Typhoon Jebi caused widespread flooding at least seven deaths in early September.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption More than 1,000 flights were cancelled across Japan

Image copyright EPA Image caption All train services are suspended at Osaka station

Image copyright AFP Image caption Few people ventured out onto the streets in Tokyo