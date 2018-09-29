Nearly 400 people are now known to have died after a tsunami hit Indonesia's island of Sulawesi, and officials warn the death toll could rise further.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Friday's tidal waves - triggered by a powerful earthquake - flattened parts of the coastal city of Palu

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption At least 384 people have been killed - all in Palu - after waves up to 3m (10ft) swept through the city

Image copyright Antara Foto/Rolex Malaha via Reuters Image caption Homes, hotels, and shopping centres collapsed in the "extensive" damage, local officials say

Image copyright Reuters Image caption There are concerns over the fate of participants of a beach festival that had been due to open on Friday

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Meanwhile, medics have been treating many of the wounded at the scene

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Many city residents have been sleeping on the streets, as strong aftershocks continued to rock the city

Image copyright EPA Image caption Rescue teams are continuing to search for survivors in the coastal areas

