In pictures: Tsunami devastation in Sulawesi

  • 29 September 2018

Nearly 400 people are now known to have died after a tsunami hit Indonesia's island of Sulawesi, and officials warn the death toll could rise further.

Residents make their way along a street full of debris after an earthquake and tsunami hit Palu, Indonesia. Photo: 29 September 2018 Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption Friday's tidal waves - triggered by a powerful earthquake - flattened parts of the coastal city of Palu
People walk past dead bodies (blue cover) in Palu. Photo: 29 September 2018 Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption At least 384 people have been killed - all in Palu - after waves up to 3m (10ft) swept through the city
People stand in front of a damaged shopping mall in Palu Image copyright Antara Foto/Rolex Malaha via Reuters
Image caption Homes, hotels, and shopping centres collapsed in the "extensive" damage, local officials say
People walk among debris in Palu. Photo: 29 September 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption There are concerns over the fate of participants of a beach festival that had been due to open on Friday
Medics treat a wounded child in Palu. Photo: 29 September 2018 Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption Meanwhile, medics have been treating many of the wounded at the scene
People sit outside a hospital in Palu. Photo: 29 September 2018 Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption Many city residents have been sleeping on the streets, as strong aftershocks continued to rock the city
Rescue teams search for survivors. Photo: 29 September 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Rescue teams are continuing to search for survivors in the coastal areas

