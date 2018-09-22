Afghan children killed in police station bomb blast
At least eight children have been killed and six wounded in a bomb blast in Afghanistan's northern Faryab province.
Police in the Shirin Tagab district blamed the Taliban for planting a mine in the area, which fell into the group's control last week.
The children were playing near a police station when the explosion happened, witnesses said.
They are said to be aged between six and 12 years old.
Afghan outlet Tolo News reports that two of the wounded have lost limbs. They were taken to hospital in a critical condition.
There has been no comment from the Taliban.