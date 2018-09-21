Image copyright Reuters Image caption The sanctions relate to China's purchase of 10 Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets

China has told the US to withdraw sanctions on its military over purchases of Russian jets and missiles or "bear the consequences".

The US says China has contravened US sanctions on Moscow introduced over Russian actions in Ukraine and alleged interference in US politics.

China recently bought 10 Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets and S-400 missiles.

Beijing has not joined in the sanctions imposed on Moscow by the US and its Western allies since 2014.

Its forces took part in giant Russian war games held earlier this month.

China is fast becoming a manufacturer of sophisticated weaponry in its own right but it remains eager to buy advanced Russian weaponry, especially air defence systems and combat aircraft.

Moscow - after years of some reluctance - is now more willing to transfer this sort of weaponry to Beijing.

Russia has also criticised the sanctions on the Chinese military, warning the US against "playing with fire".

"It would be good for them to remember there is such a concept as global stability which they are thoughtlessly undermining by whipping up tensions in Russian-American ties," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in a statement.

US officials have said the sanctions are aimed at Russia, and are not intended to undermine other countries' defence capabilities and similar action against other countries could be considered.

Are sanctions a fading weapon?

By Jonathan Marcus, BBC Defence & Diplomatic Correspondent

The target of these sanctions is Russia rather than China but the impact is likely to be to encourage co-operation between Beijing and Moscow who, to a large extent, already share a worldview and resist what they see as Washington's efforts to throw its weight around.

China's developing military relationship with Russia was underscored by its participation at the recent Vostok exercises and it is not going to halt sophisticated weapons purchases from Russia.

The US move could just deepen the already tense trading relationship with Beijing. Sanctions may be a good way of registering US displeasure and causing Russia economic pain, but they may well not produce the desired outcome, a change in Russian policy.

The world's economic balance of power is slowly changing - sanctions imposed by a once-dominant US is a weapon that is gradually weakening and some believe their overuse could accelerate this process.

Who is affected by the sanctions?

China's Equipment Development Department (EDD) and its head, Li Shangfu, are sanctioned for completing "significant transactions" with Russia's state arms exporter, Rosoboronexport.

The EDD and Mr Li have been added to a Blocked Persons List, meaning any assets they hold in the US are frozen and Americans are "generally prohibited" from doing business with them.

Furthermore, the EDD is denied export licences and excluded from the American financial system.

Washington also blacklisted an additional 33 people and entities associated with Russian military and intelligence.