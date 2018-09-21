Asia

Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang dies aged 61

  • 21 September 2018
Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang Image copyright Reuters

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang has died in a military hospital at the age of 61, state media report.

Reports say he had been suffering from serious illness for several months and had received medical treatment abroad and in Vietnam.

He had been sworn into office in the communist country in 2016, following his stint as head of the ministry of public security.

The role of president in Vietnam is largely ceremonial.

Related Topics

More on this story