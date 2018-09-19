Asia

In Pictures: South Korea's Moon Jae-in attends Pyongyang Mass Games

  • 19 September 2018
Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un raise held hands aloft Image copyright Reuters/Pyongyang Press Corps
Image caption Moon Jae-in, left, is on a three-day visit to Pyongyang to talk with Kim Jong-un

South Korean president Moon Jae-in has attended the Mass Games in Pyongyang, as part of his visit to North Korea.

Mr Moon and his counterpart Kim Jong-un watched the display after signing a deal to permanently close the north's Tongchang-ri missile facility.

Both leaders also "agreed on a way to achieve denuclearisation" on the Korean peninsula, Mr Moon said.

The games marked the end of the South Korean president's second day in the capital.

Here's a selection of photos from the event.

Audience members at Pyongyang's mass games Image copyright Reuters/Pyongyang Press Corps
Image caption Around 150,000 spectators reportedly attended the event involving tens of thousands of dancers and acrobats.
Moon Jae-in talks to a small North Korean child Image copyright Reuters/Pyongyang Press Corps
Image caption Mr Moon and Mr Kim both received flowers from children before the start of the hour-long performance
Mass Games performance in Pyongyang Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption Entitled "Glorious Country", it was first performed on 9 September to mark North Korea's 70th founding anniversary - these photos are from that event
Mass Games performance in Pyongyang Image copyright AFP/Getty
Mass Games performance in Pyongyang Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption The games are widely seen as a propaganda exercise to glorify North Korea
Mass Games performance in Pyongyang Image copyright AFP/Getty
Mass Games performance in Pyongyang Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption South Korea's former president Roh Moo-hyun attended the event in 2007 during a summit meeting, to some criticism
Mass Games performance in Pyongyang Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption Many children also perform at the event
Mass Games performance in Pyongyang Image copyright AFP/Getty
Image caption Performers used placards to create intricate images
Mass Games performance in Pyongyang Image copyright AFP/Getty
Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in at the performance in Pyongyang Image copyright AFP/Pyongyang Press Corps
Image caption The event was reportedly modified slightly for the South Korean visitors
President Moon Jae-in speaks at the performance in Pyongyang Image copyright Reuters/Pyongyang Press Corps
Image caption President Moon Jae-in then delivered a speech in which he spoke of moving towards a "new future together"

.

More on this story