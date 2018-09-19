Image copyright Reuters/Pyongyang Press Corps Image caption Moon Jae-in, left, is on a three-day visit to Pyongyang to talk with Kim Jong-un

South Korean president Moon Jae-in has attended the Mass Games in Pyongyang, as part of his visit to North Korea.

Mr Moon and his counterpart Kim Jong-un watched the display after signing a deal to permanently close the north's Tongchang-ri missile facility.

Both leaders also "agreed on a way to achieve denuclearisation" on the Korean peninsula, Mr Moon said.

The games marked the end of the South Korean president's second day in the capital.

Here's a selection of photos from the event.

Image copyright Reuters/Pyongyang Press Corps Image caption Around 150,000 spectators reportedly attended the event involving tens of thousands of dancers and acrobats.

Image copyright Reuters/Pyongyang Press Corps Image caption Mr Moon and Mr Kim both received flowers from children before the start of the hour-long performance

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Entitled "Glorious Country", it was first performed on 9 September to mark North Korea's 70th founding anniversary - these photos are from that event

Image copyright AFP/Getty

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The games are widely seen as a propaganda exercise to glorify North Korea

Image copyright AFP/Getty

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption South Korea's former president Roh Moo-hyun attended the event in 2007 during a summit meeting, to some criticism

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Many children also perform at the event

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Performers used placards to create intricate images

Image copyright AFP/Getty

Image copyright AFP/Pyongyang Press Corps Image caption The event was reportedly modified slightly for the South Korean visitors

Image copyright Reuters/Pyongyang Press Corps Image caption President Moon Jae-in then delivered a speech in which he spoke of moving towards a "new future together"

