In Pictures: South Korea's Moon Jae-in attends Pyongyang Mass Games
- 19 September 2018
South Korean president Moon Jae-in has attended the Mass Games in Pyongyang, as part of his visit to North Korea.
Mr Moon and his counterpart Kim Jong-un watched the display after signing a deal to permanently close the north's Tongchang-ri missile facility.
Both leaders also "agreed on a way to achieve denuclearisation" on the Korean peninsula, Mr Moon said.
The games marked the end of the South Korean president's second day in the capital.
Here's a selection of photos from the event.
