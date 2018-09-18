Image copyright dearmoon.earth Image caption Yusaku Maezawa has his eyes set on both orbit and art

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa hopes to be the first civilian passenger to fly to the moon, as part of an ambitious project with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The 42-year-old entrepreneur plans to take a group of artists with him on the flight slated for 2023.

The colourful executive is best known outside Japan for his pricey collection of foreign art.

Mr Maezawa has not revealed how much he paid for the trip.

He built his fortune founding the company Start Today and popular online fashion retailer Zozotown.

The companies made him a billionaire by his mid-30s, and Forbes magazine now lists him as the 18th richest man in Japan with a personal wealth of $2.9bn (£2.2bn).

According to Forbes, Mr Maezawa started out selling records by his favourite bands by mail from his house.

In recent years he made headlines outside of Japan for paying record prices for contemporary art.

His most expensive purchase was for a large piece by Jean-Michel Basquiat for $110.5m (£84m), a record for the US artist.

Now, the billionaire plans to use his trip around the moon to inspire new "masterpieces," created by the artists he chooses to accompany him.

"They will be asked to create something after they return to Earth. These masterpieces will inspire the dreamer within all of us," the future amateur astronaut told reporters.

The art project called #dearMoon was presented in a video released shortly after he and Mr Musk announced the moon flight.

The price Mr Maezawa agreed to pay for his ticket to space has not been disclosed but according to Mr Musk it's "a lot of money".

Still, doubt remains over whether or not Mr Maezawa and his art troupe will make it to orbit the moon.

The launch relies on a rocket yet to be built and Mr Musk himself said it was not "100% certain we can bring this to flight".