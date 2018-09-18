Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The hanbok consists of a jacket and a long skirt and is the traditional dress of Korea

Sandra Oh may have made history for Asian women with her Emmy nomination, but it was her mother who became the star of the show by appearing in traditional Korean dress.

Young-nam Oh and husband Joon-soo Oh were guests of the star, nominated for her role in BBC America's Killing Eve.

Many were thrilled to see Mrs Oh representing Korean culture by wearing a hanbok to support her daughter.

People said it was the first time they'd seen a hanbok on the red carpet.

Skip Twitter post by @bettyhonest Is that my queen Sandra Oh with her eomma, whom is wearing hanbok in the Emmys red carpet?! Is this the first time a Korean woman has worn hanbok to the Emmys red carpet?! I LOVE THIS SO MUCH. pic.twitter.com/Zrz2FeUqvs — sirena 🌺🌊🌴🌞 (@bettyhonest) September 17, 2018 Report

Korean American TV producer Albert Kim commented that it was a sign Koreans had officially "arrived" in the US.

Skip Twitter post by @MagicBranch Sandra Oh's mom wore a hanbok to the Emmys! There is a hanbok at the Emmys! Forget K-pop, THIS is the sign that Koreans have arrived. https://t.co/GZCtfBw1GR — Albert Kim (@MagicBranch) September 17, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @nicholaisays Sandra Oh’s mother is wearing a hanbok—and has done more for East Asian representation on television than all the broadcasts networks combined. #Emmys — As(trid Leong) You Like It (@nicholaisays) September 18, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @myhlee I love everything about this. Never imagined seeing a Korean mom wear a hanbok at an American awards show 🇰🇷 https://t.co/u3RHJzaZQV — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) September 18, 2018 Report

And that wasn't the end of it.

During the interview, Mrs Oh mother said that she was "so proud" of her daughter, and gave her a kiss on the cheek.

That led the Grey's Anatomy actress to scream: "Oh my god, that happened on film!"

It's not common in many Asian cultures for parents to openly express affection towards their children, much less in a public setting - and the action did not go unnoticed by people like William Yu, who's been campaigning for more Asian representation in TV and film.

Skip Twitter post by @its_willyu MEDIA: “How much do you love her show?”

UMMA OH: *gives Sandra a kiss*

SANDRA: “OH MY GOD THAT HAPPENED ON FILM”



sandra oh is living every asian american child’s dream right now my heart pic.twitter.com/PVYyi53TZZ — William Yu (@its_willyu) September 18, 2018 Report

Sandra Oh, from Canada, became the first Asian woman to be nominated in the lead actress category for her role as Eve Polastri in BBC America's murder-mystery series, Killing Eve.

She had told the New York Times that she hoped representation at the Emmys would grow "not only... from yellow to brown, but to all our other sisters and brothers".

Image copyright AFP Image caption North Korean women dressed in hanboks were out in full force today to greet South Korean president Moon Jae-in as he arrived in Pyongyang

The hanbok - known as a choson-ot in North Korea - is the traditional dress of both Koreas and dates back more than a thousand years.

Consisting of a tight fitted bodice and long flowing skirt, it is commonly worn during special occasions in both North and South Korea.