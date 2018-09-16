Typhoon Mangkhut lashes China's south coast
Typhoon Mangkhut has caused heavy rain and strong winds to lash the south coast of China.
-
Reuters
Typhoon Mangkhut moved in on Hong Kong on Sunday morning
-
AFP
Its coast was battered as winds reportedly reached more than 110 mph (117 kph)
-
Reuters
In some areas, cars were submerged under floodwaters
-
AFP
Emergency services rescued people from their homes
-
AFP
Debris was seen flying through the air
-
Reuters
Near Hong Kong's waterfront, people walked through the seawater in the streets
-
AFP
This rural Hong Kong village, Lei Yu Mun, was flooded
-
AFP
Neighbouring Macau also experienced flooding
-
AFP
Its famous casinos were ordered to close for the first time in history
-
AFP
On the mainland, Guangdong province was under red alert as the typhoon moved closer
