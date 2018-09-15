Image copyright Luke Lasam

Typhoon Mangkhut has passed through the Philippines' main island of Luzon, causing landslides, flooding and deaths.

The storm has damaged all the buildings in Tuguegarao City in the island's north-east, according to a government official.

Carmelo Lasam is a lawyer who lives in the city and saw out the storm at home with his family: "Me, my wife and my five girls, two granddaughters, all cowering with fear".

The next day, they surveyed the damage.

Image copyright Luke Lasam

Carmelo said he is used to typhoons, but the younger members of his family are not.

"I've grown up with them. There is nothing more ferocious," he told the BBC.

"We didn't sleep the whole night. I kept assuring them, 'These things pass'.

"It took so long hovering over us, it was really terrible.

"And it did pass. We're survivors, no injuries. We thank the Lord - I have never prayed so hard in my life."

However, the roof of the family house, their garage and the gates were damaged.

Image copyright Luke Lasam Image caption Part of the roof blew off the Lasam family's house

On Saturday afternoon, Carmelo and his daughter Luke went around the city to see what had happened.

"We saw widespread damage everywhere.

"My heart goes out to the people in small houses. It's always the poor who suffer first in calamities.

"The farmers, they're about to harvest their crops - I was praying for them."

Image copyright Luke Lasam

Image copyright Luke Lasam

Carmelo saluted the local government and their "considerable" efforts.

"They were going around town since yesterday, telling people to evacuate low-lying areas."

Image copyright Luke Lasam

Image copyright Luke Lasam

Meanwhile, other people in Tuguegarao have begun clearing up.

"People are surveying the damage of their town, fixing stuff," said Carmelo.

"Some are going around in a daze, not knowing what to do.

"Tomorrow, I'll go out, buy rice and canned goods."

Image copyright Luke Lasam

Image copyright Luke Lasam

Although the internet - "our only lifeline" - was restored on Saturday morning, Carmelo said electric lines are still down so they still can't get online.

Now into a second night, with his house lit by candles, Carmelo said he could not rest.

Image copyright Luke Lasam

"My family, they're all asleep now. I'm still up. The rain has stopped, there's a little wind in my face and whistling about.

"I'm doing some calisthenics on my balcony!

"Everything is getting back to normal."

By BBC UGC and Social News