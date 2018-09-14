Typhoon Mangkhut in pictures: Philippines braces
The people of the Philippines brace themselves for the world's strongest storm this year, Mangkhut.
EPA
More than four million people are directly in the path of Super Typhoon Mangkhut - the world's strongest storm so far this year. Residents across the main island of Luzon have tried to secure their roofs, hoping weights like tyres and boulders will keep them from flying off.
AFP/Getty
Preparations have been in high gear, with more than 9,000 people evacuating to shelters
AFP/Getty
In the hopes of salvaging what they can, farmers are harvesting their crops and securing their livestock in the lead up to the storm
EPA
Flights have been cancelled, schools shut and the army is on standby. Villagers have taken refuge in temporary shelters like in this one inside a school
AFP/Getty
A worker anchors the roof of a fuel station to a mixer truck as Super Typhoon Mangkhut approaches the city of Tuguegarao
EPA
Filipino policemen and villagers clear a toppled post as Super Typhoon Mangkhut approaches the town of Aparri
Getty Images
Volunteers have prepared packed rice as aid to affected residents in northern Philippines
EPA
Despite warnings of storm surges of up to 6m (20ft), fishermen continued to fish on Cagayan province's shoreline
