Typhoon Mangkhut in pictures: Philippines braces

  • 14 September 2018

The people of the Philippines brace themselves for the world's strongest storm this year, Mangkhut.

  • A Filipino villager secures the roof of a house in the town of Aparri, Cagayan province, Philippines EPA

    More than four million people are directly in the path of Super Typhoon Mangkhut - the world's strongest storm so far this year. Residents across the main island of Luzon have tried to secure their roofs, hoping weights like tyres and boulders will keep them from flying off.

  • A resident carries a matress inside a classroom used as an evacuation centre as Typhoon Mangkhut approached the city of Tuguegarao AFP/Getty

    Preparations have been in high gear, with more than 9,000 people evacuating to shelters

  • A farmer gathers his herd of cows to a safe place as Super Typhoon Mangkhut approaches the city of Tuguegarao AFP/Getty

    In the hopes of salvaging what they can, farmers are harvesting their crops and securing their livestock in the lead up to the storm

  • Filipino villagers rest inside a school turned into a temporary shelter in the town of Aparri EPA

    Flights have been cancelled, schools shut and the army is on standby. Villagers have taken refuge in temporary shelters like in this one inside a school

  • A worker anchors the roof of a fuel station to a mixer truck as Super Typhoon Mangkhut approaches the city of Tuguegarao AFP/Getty

    A worker anchors the roof of a fuel station to a mixer truck as Super Typhoon Mangkhut approaches the city of Tuguegarao

  • Filipino policemen and villagers clear a toppled post as Super Typhoon Mangkhut approaches the town of Aparri EPA

    Filipino policemen and villagers clear a toppled post as Super Typhoon Mangkhut approaches the town of Aparri

  • Volunteers prepare packed rice as aid to affected residents as Typhoon Mangkhut approaches on September 14, 2018 in Tuguegarao city, northern Philippines Getty Images

    Volunteers have prepared packed rice as aid to affected residents in northern Philippines

  • Filipino fishermen fish near the shoreline in the town of Aparri, Cagayan province, Philippines, 14 September 2018 EPA

    Despite warnings of storm surges of up to 6m (20ft), fishermen continued to fish on Cagayan province's shoreline

More on this story