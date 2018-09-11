Image copyright AFP Image caption Maryam Sharif (right) said goodbye to her mother in July before leaving to Pakistan, where she was arrested

Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of Pakistan's ousted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has died in London. She was 68.

The three-time first lady was diagnosed with cancer in August 2017, and suffered a heart attack on 14 June.

Her husband and daughter, Maryam, are both in jail in Pakistan. They returned to face a corruption conviction ahead of July's election, leaving the ailing Ms Nawaz in London.

She was elected as an MP in 2017 after standing in for Nawaz Sharif.

But she was not sworn in as she was already abroad for cancer treatment.

Kulsoom Nawaz married Nawaz Sharif in 1971 and her husband was prime minister of Pakistan on three occasions - 1990-1993, 1997-1999 and 2013-2017.