North Korea on Sunday kicked off a huge propaganda festival, featuring enormous co-ordinated displays unlike anything else in the world.

The spectacle is called the Arirang Mass Games and will run throughout September to mark the country's 70th anniversary.

It features tens of thousands of performers.

The event is striking but the United Nations has in the past said children are forced to take part, or to help in the build-up.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The games are a huge propaganda event

Image copyright EPA Image caption They are famous for the huge picture displays created by participants holding up coloured boards

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The games are designed to celebrate the country and boost morale

Image copyright EPA Image caption The show is popular with foreign tourists and a source of revenue for Pyongyang

Image copyright EPA Image caption The country's Air Koryo carrier has scheduled additional flights from Beijing for the event

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The last games were held in 2013

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The event includes tens of thousands of participants, many of them children

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The UN has said children are forced to take part, or to help in the build-up

Image copyright AFP Image caption Tickets to each event reportedly cost up to €800 ($933; £717)

