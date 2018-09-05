Asia

Japan's Typhoon Jebi leaves destruction in its wake

  • 5 September 2018
Japan has been hit by its most powerful storm in a quarter of a century. Typhoon Jebi has raked the west of the country, killing at least 10 people and leaving a trail of destruction to infrastructure.

Burned cars in Nishinomiya, western Japan Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Fire swept through this depot of vehicles in Nishinomiya, western Japan

A major international airport at Kansai, which serves Osaka, Kobe and Kyoto, was flooded:

Kansai airport Image copyright Reuters

Speedboats have been deployed to ferry thousands of stranded passengers from the airport in Osaka Bay:

Kansai airport Image copyright AFP

The airport lost its link to the mainland when strong winds drove a tanker into a bridge:

Kansai airport bridge Image copyright Reuters
Buses, coaches, cars, lorries, cranes - all were brought down by Jebi.

Damaged cranes in Nishinomiya Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Damaged cranes in Nishinomiya...
Vehicles blown over in Osaka Image copyright Reuters
Image caption ... and vehicles blown over in Osaka

Blackouts have been reported due to cut power lines, with the storm closing business and schools in affected areas.

Emergency teams will have their work cut out to restore services:

A mangled street in Osaka, one of Japan's major manufacturing areas Image copyright EPA
Image caption A mangled street in Osaka, one of Japan's major manufacturing areas
Heavy rain and wind near Osaka station Image copyright EPA
Image caption Heavy rain and wind near Osaka station
Waves triggered by Jebi in Aki, Kochi prefecture Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Waves triggered by Jebi in Aki in Kochi prefecture
Containers scattered like Lego bricks in Osaka's port Image copyright EPA
Image caption Containers scattered like Lego bricks in Osaka's port

Japan is regularly hit by typhoons. In 2011, Typhoon Talas killed at least 82 people and in 2013 a storm near Tokyo left 40 people dead.

