Image copyright EPA Image caption Thousands marched in what become the world's largest refugee camp

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh have held protests on the first anniversary of Myanmar's crackdown on the predominantly Muslim minority.

People in the world's largest refugee camp demanded justice and brandished a banner proclaiming "Never Again".

Myanmar's military launched its crackdown on the ethnic group after Rohingya militants attacked police posts in Rakhine state on 25 August.

More than 700,000 Rohingya have since fled the country.

The United Nations described the military offensive in Rakhine as a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing" and refugees who have fled the violence have told horrific stories of sexual violence and torture.

According to Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), at least 6,700 Rohingya, including at least 730 children under the age of five, were killed in the first month after the violence broke out.

But Myanmar's government says it is fighting Rohingya militants and says it is not targeting civilians.

Image copyright AFP/Getty

The Myanmar government has agreed a deal with Bangladesh to repatriate refugees but few have returned, with Rohingya leaders saying they would not go back unless they could guarantee their safety.

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi, winner of the 1991 Nobel peace prize, has faced international outrage for not condemning the army's actions in Rakhine state.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What has Aung San Suu Kyi said about Rohingya Muslims?

A predominantly Buddhist country, Myanmar denies the Rohingya citizenship.

The government even excluded them from the 2014 census and refused to recognise them as a people.