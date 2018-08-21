Image copyright Reuters Image caption Afghan security forces patrolled the area after the rocket attack

Militants have fired rockets at the diplomatic quarter of the Afghan capital Kabul during a speech by the president to mark a Muslim holiday.

President Ashraf Ghani was speaking live on television to celebrate Eid al-Adha when explosions were heard, some of them near the presidential palace.

Smoke and helicopters could be seen above the Reka Khana district, an AFP news agency photographer said.

Mr Ghani's call for an Eid ceasefire was rejected by Taliban militants.

As troops secured the area targeted, it was still not clear who had fired the rockets or if any casualties had been caused.