Kim Kwang-ho (L), 80, said goodbye to his brother when he was just 14 and fled south with his father and older siblings. His mum and his younger brother stayed behind. He thought they were going to be apart for "three days, or a week" - it turned out to be a 66 year wait. Before he met his 78-year-old brother Kim Kwang-il, he couldn't even remember how he had looked.