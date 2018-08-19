The Indonesian island of Lombok has been shaken by another strong earthquake, after weeks of tremors that have killed more than 460 people.

Sunday's quake measured magnitude 6.3 and was at a depth of 7.9km (4.9 miles). It is not yet known if there are any casualties.

Residents said the tremor was felt strongly to the east of the island, and sent people fleeing into the streets.

The island has been rocked by hundreds of quakes and tremors since 29 July.

The biggest quake - of 6.9 magnitude - was on 5 August, and killed more than 430 people.

It levelled homes, mosques and businesses, displaced hundreds of thousands of people, including many tourists.

Officials said they were looking still assessing the situation following the latest quake on Sunday.

"The earthquake caused people to panic and flee their homes," the national disaster agency spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told local media.

He added that landslides were reported in a national park where hundreds of hikers had been trapped after the first quake.

Lombok is a roughly 4,500 sq km (1,700 sq miles) island east of the slightly larger island of Bali.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes because it lies on the Ring of Fire - the line of frequent quakes and volcanic eruptions that circles virtually the entire Pacific rim.