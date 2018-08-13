Image copyright EPA Image caption One of many residents of Marikina city combing through the muddy flood aftermath.

Massive clean-up efforts are under way in Manila after heavy rains deluged the Philippine capital over the weekend.

At least three people are known to have died in the flooding, say officials.

Piles of garbage and plastic debris have washed up on roads and side streets, a result of overflowing major dams and rivers that serve the city.

Residents have been pitching in to recover lost valuables and salvageable material from the wreckage. But it remains a mammoth task in many areas.

The rains also triggered flooding in nearby low-lying provinces.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Here's a wider look at the scale of damage. Cleaning this is no easy feat.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Images of overturned vehicles from around Metro Manila have also been making their rounds.

Image copyright EPA Image caption This Manila resident had a lucky (albeit muddy) find on Sunday.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Government officials have helped evacuate thousands of residents from low-lying areas affected by the wet weather, brought by Tropical Storm Yagi and the monsoon season.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Weather turmoil is nothing new to the Philippines. The South East Asian nation regularly experiences typhoons and extreme flash floods.

Image copyright AFP Image caption But Filipinos pride themselves on their resilience and spirit in the face of these disasters.