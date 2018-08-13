Massive clean-up efforts are under way in Manila after heavy rains deluged the Philippine capital over the weekend.
At least three people are known to have died in the flooding, say officials.
Piles of garbage and plastic debris have washed up on roads and side streets, a result of overflowing major dams and rivers that serve the city.
Residents have been pitching in to recover lost valuables and salvageable material from the wreckage. But it remains a mammoth task in many areas.
The rains also triggered flooding in nearby low-lying provinces.