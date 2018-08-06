Lombok earthquake: Destruction and death in Indonesia
Pictures from Indonesia show the extent of the damage after Sunday's deadly quake.
-
AFP
More than 90 people have been killed and hundreds injured by an earthquake which hit the Indonesian island of Lombok on Sunday.
-
Reuters
Many in Lombok's main city of Mataram were sent running from their homes and onto the streets as the 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the island.
-
Reuters
The extent of the damage became clear on Monday, with houses, mosques and schools among the thousands of buildings destroyed.
-
Reuters
Many residents fled their homes, some carrying along the belongings they were able to salvage.
-
Reuters
Some worshippers might still be trapped inside collapsed mosques, the head of North Lombok district told AFP.
-
Getty Images
Patients were tended to in makeshift wards set up under tents after hospital buildings were also damaged.
-
EPA
The quake was also felt in the nearby resort island of Bali, where makeshift emergency tents were also set up to treat patients.
-
Baiq Dian
On Gili Air, one of three islands that make up the Gili islands off the north-west coast of Lombok, crowds of tourists wait as they prepare to be evacuated.
-
BASARNAS / HANDOUT
About 1,000 foreign and domestic tourists have already been evacuated in boats from the Gili islands, according to a spokesman.
-
Reuters
There were long lines at Lombok's airport, which is still operating, as tourists scrambled to leave. Indonesia is prone to earthquakes because it lies on the seismically active Ring of Fire.
-
MADE NAGI
Just a week ago, after another quake hit Lombok, a popular tourist island that is known for its hiking trails. That quake killed at least 16 people.