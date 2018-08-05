Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Bangladesh police have fired tear gas on student protesters demanding better road safety

Armed men attacked a convoy of cars carrying the US envoy to Bangladesh in the capital Dhaka on Saturday night, US officials said.

Ambassador Marcia Bernicat and her security team were able to get away unharmed, but two cars were damaged.

It comes as thousands of students and school children continue a week-long protest calling for safer roads.

Police have fired tear gas to disperse the crowds. At least 50 protesters have also been injured in street attacks.

The US ambassador condemned the violence against the peaceful protesters on Sunday.

Local media reported that political activists belonging to the ruling party beat students marching towards their offices, demanding answers for Saturday's attack on protesters, which left dozens injured.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Hundreds of young people returned on the streets on Sunday despite violence against them

"Nothing can justify the brutal attacks and violence over the weekend against the thousands of young people who have been peacefully exercising their democratic rights," a statement on the embassy's Facebook page said.

"The peaceful demonstrations of the past week in favour of better vehicle and road safety, led by students and school children across Bangladesh, have united and captured the imagination of the whole country."

Image copyright US Embassy Image caption Ambassador Bernicat was unharmed in the late night attack on her convoy

Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the ruling Awami League, told journalists that party activists acted in self-defence as the students were marching on their offices.

Young people took to the streets peacefully after a boy and girl were killed by a speeding bus last Sunday, despite repeated calls from the government for them to return to home.

Over the past two days, unidentified men in helmets carrying sticks and metal rods have attacked protesters and journalists. Local media and witnesses blamed groups linked to the Awami League.

Witnesses have told the BBC that anyone found filming the clashes, including journalists, have been beaten and had their equipment destroyed.

The government has blocked mobile internet access for 24 hours in response to the protests, with young people complaining that this is to stop them organising and sharing their actions.

Protesters, some as young as 13, have been stopping traffic on Dhaka's notoriously clogged streets to check vehicles and drivers have valid documents before letting them drive on.