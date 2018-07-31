Image copyright Reuters Image caption Alexander Gukov (centre) spent the last three days without food

Pakistan's helicopter pilots have rescued a Russian climber stranded on a mountain, ending his six-day ordeal in subzero temperatures, the army says.

Alexander Gukov was stuck at a height of nearly 6,300m (20,670ft) at Latok 1 in the northern Karakoram range.

Previous attempts to airlift him failed because of bad weather. Officials say he is very weak but has no frostbite.

His partner Sergey Glazunov fell to his death as the two climbers tried to descend last Wednesday.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A photo showing Alexander Gukov's location near the top of the peak before the rescue

Pakistani and Russian officials say Mr Gukov was transported to the nearest hospital in Skardu.

"He has no severe frostbite... [He is] very weak and talks with difficulty," said Anna Piunova, the co-ordinator of the rescue teams.

She said Mr Gukov had forgotten to unlock his safety gear, nearly crashing the rescue helicopter.

The climber spent the last three days without food.

The 7,145m-high Latok 1 is known as one of the hardest peaks to climb.