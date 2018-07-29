Image copyright Reuters Image caption Officials say the earthquake has damaged many buildings

A powerful earthquake has struck a popular tourist destination in Indonesia, killing at least 10 people.

The 6.4 magnitude quake hit the central Indonesian island of Lombok just before 07:00 local time (00:00 GMT) on Sunday.

The island attracts tourists from around the world and is located about 40km (25 miles) east of Bali.

Many buildings have been damaged and dozens of people have been injured, officials say.

The US Geological Survey said the epicentre of the earthquake was 50km (31 miles) northeast of the city of Mataram, in northern Lombok.

It was followed by more than 60 smaller earthquakes, with the largest recorded at a magnitude of 5.7.

"Some 40 people are injured and dozens of houses were damaged," Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the country's disaster agency, said in a statement.

"We estimate the number will keep rising because we are not done collecting data," he added.

"The main focus now is evacuation and rescue. Some of the injured are still being treated at clinics."

He posted images showing collapsed buildings and streets littered with rubble.

Skip Twitter post by @Sutopo_PN Dampak gempa 6.4 SR di 28 km barat laut Lombok Timur kedalaman 10 km pada 29/7/2018 pukul 05.47 WIB, beberapa bangunan dan rumah mengalami kerusakan di Sambelia Lombok Timur. BPBD masih melakukan pendataan. pic.twitter.com/NaaDmgrr43 — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) July 28, 2018 Report

One witness told AFP news agency about the chaos that followed the earthquake.

"The earthquake was very strong... and everybody in my house panicked, we all ran outside," he said. "All my neighbours also ran outside and the electricity was suddenly cut off."

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes because it lies on the Ring of Fire - the line of frequent quakes and volcanic eruptions that circles virtually the entire Pacific rim.

More than half of the world's active volcanoes above sea level are part of the ring.

A magnitude 6.5 quake struck off the north-east coast of Sumatra island in 2016, killing dozens of people and displacing more than 40,000.