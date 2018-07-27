Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The stinky and prickly durian is highly prized in Thailand

A durian farmer in Thailand has been arrested after he shot dead a man believed to be stealing the fruit.

Police said the farmer, named as Sukhon Sutthirak, encountered several armed men in his orchard while out harvesting his durians. He ended up shooting one of them after a brief confrontation.

He told police he had suffered a string of durian robberies in recent days.

The farmer has since been charged with murder. Police are now identifying the victim, said local media.

The incident took place sometime between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning in the southern Surat Thani province.

