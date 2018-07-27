North Korea returns US war remains

North Korea has returned remains of US troops killed during the 1950-1953 Korean War, the latest move in the cautious diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang.

The White House confirmed that a US military plane carrying the remains was en route from North Korea to a US base in South Korea.

The repatriation was agreed at the June summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.