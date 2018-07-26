Image copyright Reuters Image caption Imran Khan giving his televised speech from his home on the outskirts of Islamabad

Former cricketer Imran Khan has claimed victory in Pakistan's election, amid accusations of vote rigging by rivals.

In a television address, he said: "We were successful and we were given a mandate."

His PTI party is still expected to fall short of an overall majority and to seek coalition partners.

Campaigning has been marred by violence. On voting day a bomb killed 31 people at a polling station.

Mr Khan, the charismatic aristocrat who captained Pakistan to a World Cup victory in 1992, has long shed his celebrity playboy image and has recently faced accusations that his election challenge was benefiting from military interference in the nuclear-armed republic.

In his address he also appealed to his rivals to join hands with him to develop Pakistan.