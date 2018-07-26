Pakistan election: Khan claims victory amid rigging claims
Former cricketer Imran Khan has claimed victory in Pakistan's election, amid accusations of vote rigging by rivals.
In a television address, he said: "We were successful and we were given a mandate."
His PTI party is still expected to fall short of an overall majority and to seek coalition partners.
Campaigning has been marred by violence. On voting day a bomb killed 31 people at a polling station.
Mr Khan, the charismatic aristocrat who captained Pakistan to a World Cup victory in 1992, has long shed his celebrity playboy image and has recently faced accusations that his election challenge was benefiting from military interference in the nuclear-armed republic.
In his address he also appealed to his rivals to join hands with him to develop Pakistan.