Image copyright AFP Image caption Ambulances bring the rescued boys to a nearby hospital in northern Thailand

It was the good news the world had been waiting for: the first of the boys trapped in a cave in Thailand had been brought to safety.

The operation to save the children and their football coach from the flooded cave began on Sunday, with four members rescued and taken to hospital.

On Monday, the operation to free the remaining nine will resume.

Here are some pictures of the dramatic mission captivating Thailand and the world.

Image copyright AFP Image caption When the boys were brought out, they were immediately seen by a medical team

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ambulances were on standby at the site waiting for the boys to come out

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Classmates of the boys cheered and prayed when their teacher announced the good news

Image copyright AFP Image caption Inside the cave, long stretches are fully flooded and the boys have to be guided to dive through the muddy water

Image caption Some of the boys can't swim but they have been taught basic diving skills over the past few days

Image copyright AFP/Royal Thai Navy Image caption The boys are trapped on a rock shelf and rescuers are racing against time as more rain will drive up water levels in the cave

Image copyright AFP Image caption Military medical officers remain on site as the rescue mission continues

Image copyright AFP Image caption The 12 boys and their football coach have been trapped in the flooded cave since 23 June

Image copyright AFP Image caption Hundreds of volunteers and spectators lined the roads on Sunday to see the ambulances bring the boys to safety

Image copyright AFP Image caption Once out, the boys were taken to a local hospital

Image copyright AFP Image caption On Sunday night, the rescue mission paused so that air tanks could be restocked