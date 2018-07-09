Cave rescue: The dramatic mission to save boys in pictures
- 9 July 2018
It was the good news the world had been waiting for: the first of the boys trapped in a cave in Thailand had been brought to safety.
The operation to save the children and their football coach from the flooded cave began on Sunday, with four members rescued and taken to hospital.
On Monday, the operation to free the remaining nine will resume.
Here are some pictures of the dramatic mission captivating Thailand and the world.