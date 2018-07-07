An exchange of letters between relatives and the 12 Thai boys and their coach who are trapped in a flooded cave has been released.

Below is a selection of some of the messages: the letters from inside the cave are on the light coloured paper, while the responses are on the darker paper (some of the exchanges have been annotated).

Letters from boys:

Image copyright Thai Navy Seals Image caption Letters from Night and Note

Image copyright Thai Navy Seal Image caption Letter from Mig

Mig: Don't worry about me, I miss everyone... The Navy Seals take care of me very well.

Love everyone.

Mark: Mum you're at home, how are you? I'm fine. Can you tell my teacher.

Image copyright Thai Navy Seal Image caption Letter from Nick

Nick: Mum, Dad, Nick loves Mum and Dad and siblings. If I can get out, Mum, Dad please bring me mookatha (BBQ) to eat.

Nick loves Mum, Dad and siblings [drawing of a heart].

Pong: I love Dad and Mum. Don't worry about me I'm safe.

Love you guys.

Image copyright Thai Navy Seal Image caption Letter from Bew

Bew: Don't worry Mum, Dad. Bew disappeared for two weeks. Afterwards I will go to help Mum sell things at the shop. I will hurry to go there.

Tee: Don't worry, I'm very happy. Dad, Mum, siblings, family.

Image copyright Thai Navy Seal Image caption The author of this is not known

The author of the letter above is not known but it has been translated as this: "What we want to say: The kids say don't worry. We are all strong. When they come out they want to eat many things.

When they come out they want to go back home immediately. Teacher, don't give us lots of homework!"

Relatives' response:

Image copyright Thai Navy Seals

Image copyright PR.Chiangrai

To Mark: Now Mum has come and is waiting for you in front of the cave. Miss you. Don't feel neglected. (Mum Hom) loves Mark a lot. Take care.

To Night: Dad and Mum are still waiting to arrange your birthday party. Son, you must make your body strong. Mum knows that you can do it. Don't think too much. Dad and Mum, including sister Nam, grandpa, grandma, and grandpa/ma. Oh and your relatives, everybody is always encouraging you.

Dad and Mum love you.

Dad Bun Mum O.

To Nick: Take care of yourself. Dad and Mum are waiting for you. Dad Beeh and Mum Nang and your younger sibling Bonus.

To Bew: Dad, Mum miss you son. Always love you.

Image copyright PR.Chiangrai

To Pong: Take good care of yourself and be strong, Dad and Mom and everyone are waiting for you and hope to get you back home safely. Thank you, coach, for taking good care of the 12 sons.

I want to tell the coach not to feel bad, all parents have to thank the coach for taking good care of our sons.

To Mig: Nobody should give up. We wait for you in front of the cave.

Grandpa Lek wishes good health to Mig. Don't be afraid, no-one blames you.

Letters from boy and coach:

Image copyright Thai Navy Seal Image caption Letters from Tan and coach Ekkapol Chantawong (known as Ake)

Tan (nickname Titan): Mum and Dad don't worry about me, I'm fine. Tell my brother to be ready to bring me fried chicken.

Love you.

Ake (coach): To all parents, now the kids are fine... And I promise I will take care of the kids as best as I can. Thank you for everyone's that come to help. And I'm really sorry to the parents.

Ake: To my grandma, I'm ok, I'm fine. Don't worry about me too much. And take care of yourself. Auntie, tell grandma to cook numpak (a vegetable dish) and pork skin for me. When I get out I will go to eat. Love you guys.

Relatives' response:

Image copyright Thai Navy Seals

Image copyright PR.Chiangrai Image caption Letter to Titan

To Titan: Titan, I am waiting for you in front of the cave. I love you son and miss you a lot. You should be patient and willing to fight and be strong. I am waiting for you outside. You can make it. I believe you can make it. I give you all my support. Love you loads. Your Dad misses you as well and he loves you very much. Love "

To Ake: I am waiting for you in front of the cave. Don't think too much, my nephew. Take good care of yourself. Nobody blames you for anything. Auntie, granny and yr sister (brother). Auntie asks you to put up a fight.

Ake, this is Titan's mom. Be strong. Love and care about your wellbeing as always. This big sis is also waiting for you in front of the cave. Please bring the kids out.

Letters from boys:

Image copyright Thai Navy Seal Image caption Letter from Adoul

Adoul: Now don't worry about us already. I miss everyone. I really want to go back as fast as possible.

Dom: I'm fine. But the weather is a bit too cold. But don't worry about me. But don't forget to do my birthday party.

Relatives' response:

Image copyright PR.Chiangrai Image caption Letter to Adoul

To Adoul: Mum and Dad want to see your face, son. Mum and Dad pray for you and your friends, so we can see each other soon. After you're out from the cave, you should say thank you to everyone who's come to help you...

And coach Ake, I really thank you for taking care of all the kids, and keeping them safe...