Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Finding the Thai cave boys and getting them out

The boys trapped in a Thai cave will have to learn to dive or wait months for flooding to recede, the country's army says.

Rescue operations are battling with rising water and are currently bringing in food and medical supplies.

The children will be supplied with food that could last at least four months, according to the military.

The 12 boys and their football coach had been missing for nine days before they were found by divers on Monday.

The search for the group had gripped the nation as it was unclear where they were or whether they even were still alive.

Families of the missing group were ecstatic at news of the rescue.

The Tham Luang cave complex in Chiang Rai in northern Thailand is regularly flooded during the rainy season which lasts until September or October.

If the children are to be brought out before then, they will have to learn basic diving skills to safely get through the dangerous corridors of muddy, zero-visibility waters.

Attempts to pump the water levels lower have so far not been successful.