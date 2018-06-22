Image copyright PA

Cannabis plants have been found growing in the grounds of a Japanese parliamentary building in Tokyo.

The country has a strict no-tolerance policy towards drugs and possession of even a small amount of cannabis carries a jail term of up to five years.

The four plants were removed after they were discovered by a visitor. It's not clear how they got there.

A parliamentary official said cannabis seeds could be carried by the wind or in bird droppings.

The building contains offices used by members of the upper house.

You may also like:

"After we reported it to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, two Tokyo officials visited," the parliamentary official told AFP news agency.

"They said the plants looked to be about two months old."

There will be a follow-up visit to ensure the plants were completely uprooted and had not spread.