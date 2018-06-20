Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption During the truce Taliban militants were feted by many Afghans

The Taliban have launched their first attack on Afghan security forces since the militants ended the ceasefire they declared for the Eid festival.

The number of casualties is unclear, but some officials say 30 soldiers died in the attack on an army checkpoint in the western Badghis province.

The Taliban ended their three-day truce on Sunday night - when the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr ended.

The government said it would continue to observe a unilateral ceasefire.