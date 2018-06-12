Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Kim: "The world will see a major change"

US President Donald Trump says his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that culminated in a joint agreement were "honest, direct and productive".

Mr Trump said he would halt "war games" while Mr Kim had promised to destroy a missile testing site.

Their agreement also included a commitment from Mr Kim to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.

It is the first time a US president and North Korean leader have met.

The pair shook hands, held talks together and ate lunch accompanied by advisers.

The agreement said the two countries would co-operate towards "new relations" while the US would provide "security guarantees" to North Korea.

Announcing the agreement to reporters, Mr Trump said that Mr Kim had agreed to "verified" denuclearisation - a key US demand before the summit.

Mr Trump also said that he had raised the issue of human rights with Mr Kim, who runs a totalitarian regime with extreme censorship and forced-labour camps.