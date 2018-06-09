Image caption The Taliban have extended their reach across the country

The Taliban have announced a three-day ceasefire with Afghan government forces for Eid, later this month, but it will not apply to foreign forces.

The group directed its fighters to stop all offensive operations during the holiday, although it said they would defend themselves if attacked.

This is the first time the Taliban have agreed a ceasefire since the 2001 US-led invasion.

The government announced a unilateral ceasefire earlier this week.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said the Taliban move was an opportunity for the militants to realise "their violent campaign" was "not winning them hearts and minds but further alienating the Afghan people from their cause".

Government forces will not stop fighting other militants, like the Islamic State (IS) group.