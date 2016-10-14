In pictures: Thais mourn king
The people of Thailand are grieving for King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest reigning monarch, who died aged 88.
Reuters
Thailand is trying to come to terms with the loss of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died on Thursday
Getty Images
King Bhumibol Adulyadej was the world's longest-serving monarch
Reuters
Huge crowds of mourners gathered for the king's funeral procession in Bangkok
EPA
A convoy took his body from the hospital to the royal palace
Reuters
On board was Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn
EPA
Many of those lining the streets were clad in black and wept
Reuters
The king is a much-revered figure in Thailand
EPA
He has been a unifying force in times of political turmoil
Getty Images
These students took part in a condolence book-signing event
Getty Images
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha joined ceremonies
Reuters
Buddhist monks have also been offering their condolences