In pictures: Thais mourn king

  • 14 October 2016

The people of Thailand are grieving for King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest reigning monarch, who died aged 88.

  • A mourner holds a portrait of Thailand"s late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok, Thailand Reuters

    Thailand is trying to come to terms with the loss of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died on Thursday

  • Crowds gather for the Thai king's funeral procession Getty Images

    King Bhumibol Adulyadej was the world's longest-serving monarch

  • Crowds gather for the Thai king's funeral procession Reuters

    Huge crowds of mourners gathered for the king's funeral procession in Bangkok

  • A convoy of vehicles carries the body of the Thai king EPA

    A convoy took his body from the hospital to the royal palace

  • Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn looks out from a van Reuters

    On board was Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn

  • Thai people mourn the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej EPA

    Many of those lining the streets were clad in black and wept

  • Thais hold up notes containing pictures of King Bhumibol Reuters

    The king is a much-revered figure in Thailand

  • Thai women weep after the death of the king EPA

    He has been a unifying force in times of political turmoil

  • Students take part in a condolence book signing event after the death of the Thai king Getty Images

    These students took part in a condolence book-signing event

  • Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha attends a bathing ceremony for the former Thai king Getty Images

    Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha joined ceremonies

  • Buddhist monks offer condolences for the Thai king Reuters

    Buddhist monks have also been offering their condolences