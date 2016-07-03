Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Troops raided the cafe 12 hours after the siege began, as Jill McGivering reports

Who are the victims of the attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery cafe in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka?

ITALY

Cristian Rossi , 47, businessman, married and the father of two three-year-old twins. Mr Rossi ran a clothing consultancy, with offices in Bangladesh and China. He was on a business trip to Bangladesh

, 47, businessman, married and the father of two three-year-old twins. Mr Rossi ran a clothing consultancy, with offices in Bangladesh and China. He was on a business trip to Bangladesh Nadia Benedetti , 52, also worked in the textile and clothing sector. She was managing director at Studio Tex Limited, based in London, with a branch in Dhaka

, 52, also worked in the textile and clothing sector. She was managing director at Studio Tex Limited, based in London, with a branch in Dhaka Marco Tondat , 39, worked for Studio Tex Ltd. He leaves behind a six-year-old girl

, 39, worked for Studio Tex Ltd. He leaves behind a six-year-old girl Adele Puglisi, 54, was manager of a textiles company. She had been due back in Italy on Saturday morning. In April 2014, according to her Facebook profile, she started working at Artsana in Dhaka as quality control manager

54, was manager of a textiles company. She had been due back in Italy on Saturday morning. In April 2014, according to her Facebook profile, she started working at Artsana in Dhaka as quality control manager Simona Monti , 33, worked in a textiles firm and, according to reports in Italy, was five months pregnant

, 33, worked in a textiles firm and, according to reports in Italy, was five months pregnant Claudia Maria D'Antona , 56, was managing director of Fedo Trading Ltd, an Italian textile company operating in Bangladesh, where she had been living for over 20 years with her husband, Gian Galeazzo Boschetti , the only Italian to survive the attack, worked for a charity bringing medical aid to people in Bangladesh

, 56, was managing director of Fedo Trading Ltd, an Italian textile company operating in Bangladesh, where she had been living for over 20 years with her husband, , the only Italian to survive the attack, worked for a charity bringing medical aid to people in Bangladesh Vincenzo D'Allestro , 46, who was born in Switzerland but lived near Naples, and also worked in the textile industry

, 46, who was born in Switzerland but lived near Naples, and also worked in the textile industry Maria Rivoli , 34, who worked in the textile industry and was the mother of a three-year-old

, 34, who worked in the textile industry and was the mother of a three-year-old Claudio Cappelli, 45, who was from the Monza region and owned a clothing company

JAPAN

Seven consultants for Japan's foreign aid agency were killed. Four have so far been named, three of whom worked for works for Almec Corp, a Tokyo consulting firm specialising in construction projects:

consultants for Japan's foreign aid agency were killed. Four have so far been named, three of whom worked for works for Almec Corp, a Tokyo consulting firm specialising in construction projects: Makoto Okamura

Yuko Sakai

Rui Shimodaira

Another, Koyo Ogasawara, worked for another construction company, Katahira & Engineers International

One hostage survived, Tamaoki Watanabe, who also worked for Almec Corp

INDIA

Tarishi Jain, an 18-year-old year-old female student at the University of California, Berkeley.

BANGLADESH