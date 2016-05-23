Asia

Sri Lanka mudslides: Death toll reaches 92 with many still missing

  • 23 May 2016
A boy who lives in a temporary shelter cries as his mother walks along a street near a flood affected area in Kelaniya Image copyright Reuters
Image caption 109 people are still listed as missing, according to the Disaster Management Centre

The death toll from floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Sri Lanka has risen to 92, officials said.

Soldiers looking for victims recovered at least seven more bodies on Sunday from Aranayake - one of the worst-hit villages in the district of Kegalle.

Starting last weekend Sri Lanka has seen the heaviest rains in 25 years.

The rain has now stopped in parts of the country and floodwaters were fast receding in the capital Colombo.

According to the Disaster Management Centre 109 people remain missing and search operations continue on Monday.

More than 185,000 people who lost their homes are being housed in temporary shelters.

Image copyright AP
Image caption Sri Lankan flood victims clean their house as the water level starts to decline in Colombo
Image copyright AP
Image caption Hundreds of thousands have been forced into temporary shelters after major floods hit the island
Image copyright AP
Image caption Flood victims near Colombo line up to receive relief materials
Image copyright AP
Image caption The island experienced its heaviest rains in 25 years since last weekend

