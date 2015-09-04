Myanmar Direct

Myanmar's diving scavengers

Making a living in the new Myanmar by diving for scrap metal in the murky Yangon River.

  • 4 September 2015
Burma's opposition fields no Muslims

Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi was once considered a secular saint, so why is her party excluding Muslims from its list of candidates for November's elections?

  • 8 September 2015
Image gallery

Your pictures: Myanmar direct

Readers' pictures of Myanmar as part of the BBC World Service Myanmar Direct season.

Myanmar, Mandalay and the Lady

How Myanmar's second city is changing in the age of reform.

  • 12 September 2015
Daybreak in Myanmar

Photographer Geoffrey Hiller's pictures of daily life in Myanmar.

Video highlights

Video 3:02

Myanmar poll: NLD 'rejects Muslims'

  • 8 September 2015
Video 1:07

The diver

  • 4 September 2015
Video 2:05

The banker

  • 4 September 2015
Video 1:06

The fortune teller

  • 4 September 2015
Video 2:05

The deli boss

  • 4 September 2015
Video 2:04

The tech entrepreneur

  • 4 September 2015
Video

'I'm worried about my baby's health'

  • 23 September 2019
Video

The detained children of Kashmir

  • 23 September 2019
Video

Modi: 'My honour to introduce you to my family'

Video

China flag trampled in Hong Kong protests

  • 22 September 2019
Video

A painted plea for Mother Earth

  • 22 September 2019
Video

Vet tries to save orangutan shot 130 times

Video

How one man stopped a rainforest mega-dam

  • 20 September 2019
