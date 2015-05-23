Image copyright Reuters Image caption Cricket is Sri Lanka's most popular sport

Members of Sri Lanka's women's cricket team were forced to perform sexual favours to keep their places in the team, the sports ministry has said.

The ministry said evidence of sexual harassment was uncovered in an investigation begun last year.

It was launched following reports a player had been dropped for refusing to have sex with cricketing officials.

Disciplinary procedures would now be initiated, the ministry said, without naming the individuals involved.

"It is a shameful incident," Sri Lankan Children's Minister Rosy Senanayake told the AFP news agency.

It is not clear what action will be taken against the alleged offenders.