A British national has died after a double-decker bus reportedly crashed into a ravine in Malaysia.

Harry Christopher Woolhouse, 32, from Peterborough, died in the accident, the Foreign Office has confirmed.

According to the New Straits Times, the bus was taking foreign tourists to Singapore when it fell into a ravine near a junction.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are providing consular assistance to his family at this sad time."

The bus fell into an oil palm plantation along Kuantan-Segamat, near the Felda Chini junction in the east of the country, New Straits Times said.

Extremely capable

Mr Woolhouse, originally from Market Deeping in Lincolnshire, had moved to Singapore recently and worked for engineering company Atkins.

Dr Martin Grant, chief executive of Atkins's energy division, said Mr Woolhouse was an "extremely capable young engineer".

He said: "We are deeply upset to hear about the sad death of Harry Woolhouse in an accident in Malaysia today. Harry worked in our oil and gas division in Singapore and was a long-standing member of the Atkins family.

"He joined us as a graduate chemical engineer and had worked for us in the UK and more recently in Singapore.

"He was a highly popular colleague who was an extremely capable young engineer who had a very promising career ahead of him. He will be very much missed by us all.

"We offer our heart-felt condolences to his family and friends at this very sad time."